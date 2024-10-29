Latest News

Memorial Hospital Recognized as Magnet with Distinction Local Young Author Beckett Dodd Hosts Book Signing for Debut Novel Leaf Collection for Huntingburg Residents Starts November 4 Huntingburg Limb Yard Shifts to Winter Hours on November 1 Road Closure Announced for State Road 545 In Spencer County

This Saturday, join 11-year-old local author Beckett Dodd as he celebrates the release of his debut novel, The Fight for Five Million. The book signing will take place on November 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Next Chapter bookstore in Jasper, giving readers a chance to meet the young talent behind this thrilling story.

Beckett’s novel promises to captivate readers of all ages with its unique storyline and compelling characters. As one of the community’s youngest published authors, Beckett is an inspiration to aspiring writers and young readers alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to support a young local author and learn more about his creative journey.

Joey Rehl

