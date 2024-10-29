This Saturday, join 11-year-old local author Beckett Dodd as he celebrates the release of his debut novel, The Fight for Five Million. The book signing will take place on November 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Next Chapter bookstore in Jasper, giving readers a chance to meet the young talent behind this thrilling story.

Beckett’s novel promises to captivate readers of all ages with its unique storyline and compelling characters. As one of the community’s youngest published authors, Beckett is an inspiration to aspiring writers and young readers alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to support a young local author and learn more about his creative journey.