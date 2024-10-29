Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center achieved Magnet with Distinction recognition in October as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork, and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet with Distinction Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, Memorial Hospital joins the small, select global community of healthcare organizations that have achieved Magnet with Distinction.

Research demonstrates that Magnet organizations provide specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help, and receipt of discharge information.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

For patients, this prestigious credential of nursing quality and confidence identifies organizations with satisfied nurses and safe, high-quality care.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this research-driven framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.