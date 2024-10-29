With just one week until Election Day, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales honors the commitment of poll workers statewide, expressing gratitude for their invaluable role in upholding Indiana’s election process. A virtual army of Hoosier poll workers dedicate their time, knowledge, and effort to ensure our elections run smoothly and securely.

“Poll workers are the backbone of our elections. Their dedication to serving our communities, often putting in long hours, helps safeguard the integrity of our voting process. As Election Day approaches, we extend our deepest thanks to these individuals for their hard work and commitment. I want to encourage every eligible Hoosier to make a plan and vote,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

As of today, more than 900,000 Hoosiers have voted.

“I just enjoy seeing a lot of the people that we work with at the polls. It’s kind of a family now,” said Spencer Boesch, St. Joseph County Poll Worker.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office created a video to highlight a few Hoosier poll workers. The video can be viewed here.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, contact your local county election office.

For information on polling locations, voting hours, and to preview a sample ballot, Hoosiers can visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s official website at IndianaVoters.com or contact their county election office.

Hoosier voters can also text the letters ‘IN’ to the number 45995 with election questions or concerns.