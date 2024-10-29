The International Off-Highway Vehicle Administrators Association (INOHVAA) recently honored Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) employee, Carman Jackson, as its 2024 Administrator of the Year on October 19th.

The award recognizes her years of service as a property manager at Interlake and Redbird off-road state recreation areas (OSRAs) from 2013 to 2023, after which she transitioned to the Division of State Parks’ community grants and trails team, where she coordinates grants for public trails in Indiana.

Interlake and Redbird OSRAs are multi-use recreational facilities focusing on ORV recreation. Interlake comprises approximately 3,550 acres with nearly 100 miles of trails. Redbird comprises approximately 1,400 acres and offers more than 15 miles of trails for all skill levels of ORV enthusiasts.

INOHVAA is a part of the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC), which exists to create a positive future for off-highway vehicle recreation.