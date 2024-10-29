After awarding more than $45 million in grant funding for clean air projects across the state, the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee met for the final time on Tuesday, October 29th.

Under an executive order, Governor Eric Holcomb formed the 11-member committee to manage and allocate Indiana’s portion of a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for federal Clean Air Act violations. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was named the beneficiary and administrative agency for the trust fund.

Since its formation in October 2017, the committee has awarded 152 grants to public and private entities totaling approximately $45 million to fund clean air projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions across Indiana. Cumulatively, the projects are estimated to reduce lifetime NOx emissions by 810 tons, reduce particulate matter (PM2.5) by 35 tons, and account for 5.1 million gallons of fuel saved. Notable projects include:

$6 million to install 61 DC fast charging stations and 55 Level 2 charging stations across Indiana, including Gary, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, and Goshen.

$10 million in grants to Indiana school systems including in Indianapolis, East Chicago, Jeffersonville, Kokomo, and Bloomington to purchase electric and propane school buses.

$6.4 million invested to replace diesel transit, motor coach, and shuttle buses with compressed natural gas and all-electric alternatives at the Indianapolis International Airport, South Bend Public Transportation Corporation, Lafayette Limo, CityBus of Greater Lafayette, and Gary Public Transportation Corporation.

$800,000 to launch GOEVIN, an education and outreach initiative to provide Hoosiers with reliable information on Electric Vehicles and EV infrastructure.

Since the initial appointment, 8 committee members remained serving at the time of the final meeting:

Bill Beranek, President, Indiana Environmental Institute

Beverly Gard, former Indiana State Senator

Reginald Jones, Central Indiana business owner and philanthropist

Kay Nelson, Director of Environmental Affairs, Northwest Indiana Forum

Jody Peacock, Chief Executive Officer, Ports of Indiana

Brian Rockensuess, IDEM Commissioner

Michael Smith, INDOT Commissioner

Jennifer Thum, Soil Conservation Director for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture

As one of their final acts, the committee delegated IDEM to oversee the disbursement of any remaining funds not previously allocated or accrued through interest. The agency plans to distribute the remaining money, estimated at $1 million, to current projects needing additional funding or to qualifying projects that were not previously funded.