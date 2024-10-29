The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 545 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, November 11, crews will close State Road 545 in Spencer County near St Meinrad. This closure will occur over Swinging Creek.

This road closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay project to be performed. Work is expected to last through late February 2025, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 162 to State Road 245 to State Road 70. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.