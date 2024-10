The Jasper Electric Department and Jasper Street Department will close Mill Street between 4th Street and 5th Street starting at 9:15 am on Wednesday, October 30th. This closure is to remove a tree hazard in the street right of way.

The street should reopen by 4:00 pm the same day. Motorists may use 4th Street, McCrillus Street, and 5th Street as a detour.

The closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.