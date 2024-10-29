The City of Tell City has announced plans to apply for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR) program grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). This grant is intended to help low- and moderate-income homeowners make critical home repairs, promoting overall community stability and well-being.

The OOR program offers eligible homeowners the opportunity to complete necessary home repairs that may be financially out of reach. The types of improvements covered by the grant include roof repair or replacement, HVAC system updates, water heater replacements, electrical upgrades, and essential ADA accessibility adjustments.

To qualify, homeowners must meet specific criteria:

Reside within the Tell City limits.

Own and occupy the property needing repairs.

Adhere to income guidelines based on household size, ranging from $48,550 for a one-person household to $91,550 for an eight-person household.

However, certain properties are not eligible for the program, including homes located in floodplains, those under contract sale, and single-wide trailers.

Tell City officials are encouraging interested residents to submit written letters describing their home repair needs, as these letters will serve as testimonials and strengthen the city’s grant application. Residents are urged to include details about specific repairs needed, explain why these repairs have been challenging to undertake alone, and share how these improvements would impact their quality of life.

Additionally, the city is holding a public hearing on November 4th at 6 p.m. at City Hall, providing a forum for homeowners to express support for the program and discuss its benefits with local officials. The city invites all residents interested in home improvement to participate in this event, which aims to foster a sense of community support and shared goals for neighborhood revitalization.