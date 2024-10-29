Monday night, October 28, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Petersburg man.

A preliminary investigation revealed Gerald Russell, 73, of Petersburg, was operating his Honda four-wheeler eastbound on Cart Road near CR 250 West when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway on the north side, struck the ditch, and rolled several times. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Russell’s family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigating Officer: Trooper Gage Cummings, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Pike County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and Pike County Coroner’s Office