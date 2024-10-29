Three seminarians received the order of deacon from the Most Rev. Charles Thompson, archbishop of Indianapolis, IN, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church on October 26, 2024. From left are, Thomas Day, Most Rev. Charles Thompson, Isaac Siefker, and Br. Michael Reyes, OSB.

Three seminarians received the order of deacon from the Most Rev. Charles Thompson, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN, at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church in St. Meinrad, IN, on October 26.

The newly ordained deacons are Thomas Day and Isaac Siefker for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis; and Br. Michael Reyes, OSB, for Saint Meinrad Archabbey. All are students at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Others in their class will be or have been ordained deacons in their respective dioceses.

In the Catholic faith, a deacon can preach, baptize, witness marriages, offer Communion to the sick and aged, and perform other ministerial duties. The newly ordained deacons are transitional deacons, meaning they are preparing for ordination to the priesthood. Many Catholic dioceses also have permanent deacons, who carry out the same role, but are not studying for the priesthood.

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology offers initial and ongoing formation for priests, permanent deacons, and lay ministers. The school is operated by the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.