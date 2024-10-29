At last night’s Dubois County Council meeting, several budgetary approvals and routine actions were completed, along with discussions on key funding and operational needs.

The meeting began with “housekeeping” items, including the approval of the September meeting minutes and the adoption of the 2025 budgets. The approved budgets include:

Dubois County: over $36 million

Solid Waste Management District: over $389,000

Dubois County Airport Authority: over $7 million

Northeast Dubois Fire District: over $135,000

Northeast Dubois School Corporation: over $13 million

All proposed budgets were unanimously approved.

An additional appropriation of $231,000 was granted to the Northeast Dubois Fire District to upgrade an older fire truck by transferring equipment onto a different frame. The funding transfer involved reallocating resources from two separate funds and was approved by the Council.

Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock addressed the Council on election season wage adjustments for her office staff. She proposed aligning election pay with the standard hourly rate of each clerical worker, accounting for varying roles and seniority. The Council approved her request to ensure equitable compensation for the additional hours during elections.

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter requested an additional $100,000 in appropriations, including $60,000 for utilities and $40,000 for medical expenses, due to increased operational costs. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department sought funds to equip new patrol vehicles, utilizing $14,000 gained from trading in older vehicles. These motions, amounting to a total of $114,000, were approved.

The Council then discussed Ordinance 2024-16, concerning tax abatements for commercial solar development. A 36-month moratorium was placed on these abatements in response to a company’s recent request, with the motion passing unanimously.

Regional Sewer District appointments were also considered. Council President Mike Kluesner nominated Councilwoman Deena Lewis for a position on the board, with the Council approving the appointment. Additional discussions were held on other expiring appointments within the district.

Further funding requests were reviewed and approved, including:

St. Charles Maintenance: $9,000

Community Transition Program: $12,000

Commissioners’ Building Insurance and Animal Control: $25,000

Highway Department: $43,000

Cum Bridge: $60,000

Sanitation: $23,000

Appropriation transfers were also approved for LEPC, Park, and Auditor funds.

In other business, Council President Kluesner read a letter of appreciation to OFS Brands for their donation of sound panels to the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency training room.

The Council discussed courthouse security after a recent security grant proposal was denied. They are exploring other funding options and may present a proposal to the Dubois County Commissioners for county-funded support.

With no public comments, the meeting was adjourned. The next Dubois County Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 18, at 4:30 PM. The meeting can be live-streamed on the Dubois County Government’s YouTube channel, and updates are available on the county’s website at duboiscountyin.org or on the Dubois County Government Facebook page.