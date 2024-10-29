The current cost of living crisis is affecting the American closet and forcing dramatic changes in shopping according to a new survey by lukezionjewelry.com/ on consumer shopping habits and trends.

While the average American owns enough clothes to create 135 different outfits, enough to last 4.5 months without repeating, and currently spends nearly $1,500 annually on clothing, 58% of respondents to the survey stated the current cost of living is forcing them to rethink the role of fashion in their budgets.

61% say inflation has prevented them from having the wardrobe they want

Nearly 1 in 3 have been forced to buy more second-hand clothes

Nearly 1 in 5 plan “no-buy” challenges in 2025 to curb spending

87% blame social media for driving fashion overconsumption

The cost of living has also spurred a new trend on social media where 57% are embracing “underconsumption,” or the act of minimizing new purchases in exchange for repairing or reusing existing items.

