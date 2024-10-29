In a recent survey by MarketBeat.com, 3,000 people across the country were questioned to see what types of businesses Americans dream of owning.

Out of the Hoosiers’ answers, the top choice was found to be owning a French Lick historic bed & breakfast. It’s a perfect fit for those who appreciate history and Southern Indiana’s charm; providing welcoming accommodations in a beautifully restored home, offering guests a unique experience that blends comfort with the rich history and scenic beauty of the famous resort town.

Neighboring states showed their first-place picks were thoroughbred horse farms for Kentuckians, a Chicago craft brewery and taproom with Illinois residents, and those in Ohio dreaming of a Cleaveland Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed coffee shop.

To see the full survey results by MarketBeat.com, visit https://www.marketbeat.com/originals/survey-reveals-americas-most-coveted-businesses-in-2024/.