Latest News

Huntingburg Library Parking Lot to be Closed for Construction Old National Bancorp Announces New Collaboration with Axletree for Secure Transaction Messaging Community Choir Inviting Public to Join for Huntingburg United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Service Water Usage Doubles in Birdseye: Homeowners Advised to Inspect for Leaks The Indiana State Police Wants Everyone to Stay Safe This Halloween

The Huntingburg Library announced that on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024, their parking lot will closed to allow for construction.

Library patrons will still be able to use their curbside services during the closure, by calling 812-683-2052.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post