JSI Health has announced that at their inaugural launch at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis, they won two Nightingale Awards from Healthcare Design Magazine.

Their performance recliner Kindera, has won the Silver Nightingale award for Patient Seating. The Kindera was created in partnership with designer Mike Shields, with the intent that patients feel at ease during their treatment and recovery. It revolutionizes patient care by transforming the traditional dynamics of patient and caregiver interaction.

JSI focused on comfort, ergonomics, enhanced caregiver and patient connectivity, and communication to elevate the overall experience. Kindera’s human-centered design features intuitive adjustment controls, allowing caregivers to focus on patients and improve communication and care quality. The Trans4rm™ system enables either arm of the recliner to retract into the frame, facilitating smooth and safe patient transfers without increasing the recliner’s footprint.

Satisse, the JSI family of metal seating, won the prestigious Nightingale Innovation Award. Understanding the changing dynamics of the healthcare landscape, designer Mike Shields sought to create a solution for designers and facilities with the patent-pending MagLinx™ connectors. These glide connectors create an incredibly strong magnetic bond without requiring hardware or additional tools, resulting in endless flexibility to transform the space from one configuration to another.

With its subtly curved pommel grip arm, Satisse is designed to make users feel at home, so people feel cared for the moment they step into your space.

For more information about both products, visit: jsifurniture.com/solutions/industries/healthcare/