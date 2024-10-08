Jasper High School has achieved all criteria to be listed on the 2024 AP School Honor Roll as a Silver school! To qualify for the 2024 AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet or exceed the criteria for a given recognition level across three metrics: College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization.

College Culture measures the percentage of students in the graduating class who took an AP exam at any point during high school, regardless of score. To avoid putting pressure on students to take large numbers of AP courses, only one AP exam per student contributes to this indicator. Jasper High School (JHS) ranked in the Silver Criteria for College Culture.

College Credit refers to the percentage of students in the graduating class who scored 3 or higher on an AP exam at any point in high school. Similarly, to prevent undue stress on students, only one AP exam score of 3 or higher per student is considered in this metric. JHS also ranked in the Silver Criteria for College Credit.

College Optimization measures the percentage of students in the graduating class who took five or more AP exams in high school, with at least one exam taken in 9th or 10th grade. Research shows that taking six or more AP courses does not significantly improve college graduation rates beyond the optimal total of five. Therefore, only exams up to five per student are counted in this indicator. The Honor Roll recognizes schools that encourage students earlier in their AP journeys, thereby avoiding overloading them with AP courses during their junior and senior years. JHS ranked in the Platinum Criteria for College Optimization.

Geoff Mauck, JHS principal, stated, “Jasper High School is proud of our 2024 Silver Recognition in the AP Honor Roll. Our students and staff work very hard across a broad selection of course offerings to obtain high scores and earn college credits as early as their sophomore year. The staff sets high expectations, and our talented students work to meet those expectations. This recognition is a reflection of their efforts.”