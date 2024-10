In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Lauren Hinkle, Membership Director, and Logan Ayer, Aquatics Director, from the Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand, IN, about the recent opening of their therapy pool, how that has been for Y members, and the upcoming events taking place at the Y, including the Monster Dash, Ladies Night, and the registration for Future Hoopers.

Visit their website for more details: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/ydwgb4csIQs