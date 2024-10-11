Attendees of Daviess Community Hospital’s (DCH) annual Community Health Fair on Friday, October 25, will have the exciting chance to win one of two prizes of a six-month supply of Pampers diapers and wipes! Two lucky winners will be drawn at the event, each receiving a generous six-month supply delivered straight to their door.

The drawing will take place at 11 a.m. at the Obstetrics (OB) table during the health fair. While winners do not need to be present to claim their prize, there is a limit of one entry per household to ensure fair participation. After the event, the hospital will contact the winners to confirm the appropriate size for their diapers and arrange home delivery.

“We’re thrilled to offer this giveaway to support families in our community,” said Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN, Director of Obstetrics, Nursery, and Childbirth Education. “We know how essential these supplies are, and this is just one way we can give back while encouraging everyone to come out and participate in a day dedicated to health and wellness.”

The Community Health Fair will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Simon Graber Complex in Odon, IN, offering a wide variety of health screenings, vendor booths, and free activities. In addition to the diaper and wipe giveaway, attendees can take advantage of discounted services like metabolic panels, mammograms, and flu shots, as well as free screenings for blood pressure, BMI, and more.

There are no age or income restrictions for the giveaway, making it accessible to all attendees. Whether you’re a new parent or already have little ones, this is a fantastic opportunity to receive essential supplies while taking part in a great community event.

For more information about the Community Health Fair, or to schedule appointments for specific health screenings, please call (812) 254-9324.