The Christkindlmarkt Eve Opening Ceremony in Ferdinand, Indiana, will take place at a new location this year. Set for Friday, November 15 at 6:30 PM EST, the event will be held at the main entrance to St. Ferdinand Church on the west side of the building. Unlike previous years, the ceremony will not be held at the monastery.

For further details, Lori Klem can be reached at lklem302@gmail.com or by phone at 812-630-0589.