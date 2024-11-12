Southridge High School’s Kindness Club and Student Council are organizing a Thanksgiving food drive from November 18 to 22 to help families in need during the holiday season. This initiative encourages the school community to donate various non-perishable food items, which will be distributed through the Shared Abundance Food Pantry in Huntingburg.

The clubs are seeking donations of canned fruits and vegetables, cake and pudding mixes, canned soups, boxed cereals, rice, brownie mixes, ramen noodles, crackers, spaghetti, and macaroni and cheese. All contributions, large or small, are appreciated, as they will directly support local families facing food insecurity.

This Thanksgiving season, the SHS Kindness Club and Student Council express their gratitude to everyone able to participate, fostering community spirit and kindness.