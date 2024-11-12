On November 11, 2024, at 11:58 p.m. Deputy Michael Bates observed a White Male walking down the center of the roadway of County Road 100 North near County 275 West. Deputy Bates stopped to check the welfare of the subject and identified him as 40-year-old Jacob Wood of Boonville. During the interaction, Deputy Bates performed a wanted check on Mr. Wood and discovered that he had an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant through Vanderburgh County.



Deputy Bates placed Mr. Wood into custody and prepared him for transport to the Gibson County Jail. During a search of Mr. Wood illegal drugs were found on his person. Once the roadside investigation was finished Mr. Wood was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Legend Drug.



Assisting Deputy Bates in his investigation was Sgt. John Fischer as well as Princeton Officers Sgt. Ben Kiesel and Nick Rainey.





All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.