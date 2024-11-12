The Paoli Police Department is calling on the community to support the “Adopt an Angel” program, an initiative organized with the help of the Advisory Board and First Chance Center. This year, 51 individuals, or “angels,” are in need of holiday sponsors to help brighten their season.

First Chance Center serves community members who often lack family support, and this program allows residents to make a meaningful difference. The goal is to find adopters for all 51 angels by December 13.

Those interested in adopting an angel or seeking more information are encouraged to contact Chrissy Evans directly via Facebook, Messenger, or by phone at 812-653-3113. The Paoli Police Department and the Advisory Board thank the community in advance for their generosity and kindness.