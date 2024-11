Salem UCC is set to hold a Drive-Thru Turkey Dinner event on Thursday, November 21st, 2024, in the church parking lot, located at 202 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.

The drive-thru will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 PM, and the dinners will have turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, slaw, and pumpkin dessert.

Tickets for the dinners cost $10 each and will only be available for purchase in advance in the church office.