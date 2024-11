In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with SILD Marines, Jeff Langebrake and Steve Lindauer, about the current 2024 Toys for Tots Campaign taking place over the next month, to serve the youth of Southern Indiana with toys for the holiday season.

To Register for a Toy, Donate Online, Volunteer, and more, visit their website: https://jasper-in.toysfortots.org/

https://youtu.be/XYz9Lh38ce8