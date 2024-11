The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce met at Klubhaus 61 in Jasper on Thursday, October 31st, 2024, for their annual meeting and awards ceremony, where they recognized local community members for their service. The event’s Keynote Speaker was Bryce Morrison, co-owner of Mom Water.

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

https://youtu.be/-nAeGoSiwD0