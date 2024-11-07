Downtown Shoals will host Small Business Saturday on November 30, offering a day of community activities and local shopping in the Historic Shoals River District. The event kicks off with a 5K walk/run through the district, with registration opening at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local vendors and a silent auction will be set up, giving visitors a chance to shop and support small businesses. Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Jessica Hert at jrhert24@gmail.com.

Additionally, a beer and wine garden with live music will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White River Marine & Motorsports, located at 212 Low Street.

This event promises a vibrant showcase of local talent, products, and entertainment, supporting small businesses in the heart of Shoals.