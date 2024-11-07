Latest News

Early Thursday Morning, officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of 15th Street to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival and after investigation it was determined that 31-year-old Sawyer Schutz had grabbed a household member around the neck before leaving the residence in his vehicle.

Officers could locate Schutz, who was taken into custody and placed under arrest for the following charges:

  • Domestic Battery
  • Strangulation
  • Intimidation 
