Early Thursday Morning, officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of 15th Street to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival and after investigation it was determined that 31-year-old Sawyer Schutz had grabbed a household member around the neck before leaving the residence in his vehicle.
Officers could locate Schutz, who was taken into custody and placed under arrest for the following charges:
- Domestic Battery
- Strangulation
- Intimidation
