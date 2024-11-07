Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOSofDC) has received a Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) Bench, gifted by the Military/Veteran Communities in the Parks Working Group. This specially designed bench, inspired by a similar initiative in the United Kingdom, encourages open conversation and suicide awareness within the community.

The CALM Bench includes information to support those impacted by suicide, featuring the 988 Suicide Crisis Hotline, a QR code linking to Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs resources and WorkOne job opportunities, and a commemorative plaque for SOSofDC. Crafted in collaboration with the Pendleton Correctional Facility and designed by the WorkOne JVSO team, the bench highlights the importance of community connection in addressing mental health challenges.

The need for resources and awareness remains critical; in 2022 alone, 492 young enlisted service members lost their lives to suicide. Nationwide, over 49,000 people died by suicide, with each loss profoundly affecting loved ones and communities. Studies indicate that for each suicide, 135 individuals are exposed, with six experiencing significant life disruptions.

Janet Schnell, President of SOSofDC and a federal government contractor specializing in suicide postvention, will formally present the CALM Bench during the Southridge High School Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Southridge Football Field. Following the ceremony, the bench will be placed in Huntingburg City Park to honor veterans and foster mental health awareness in Dubois County.

For more information, SOSofDC can be reached at 1SuicideSurvivor@gmail.com, online at www.SOSofDC.org, and on social media under SOSofDC on Facebook and Instagram.