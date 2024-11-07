The Jasper High School Ambassadors Choir is gearing up for an unforgettable performance at Carnegie Hall’s renowned Stern Auditorium on April 12, 2025. This milestone marks the choir’s debut at the historic venue, where they will join other select choirs in a choral and chamber orchestra performance of Requiem for the Living by acclaimed composer Dan Forrest. Invited by a professional connection of their director, Dr. Pearl Shangkwan, the choir will be immersed in a rigorous and rewarding experience, with rehearsals in New York City on April 10-11.

In preparation for this extraordinary opportunity, the choir has been working diligently to master the complex, 40-minute composition, honing both their individual and ensemble skills. To support their journey, the Jasper High School Choir is hosting a benefit concert, Curtains Up: A Benefit for the JHS Choir’s Carnegie Hall Debut, on December 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Jasper High School Auditorium. Admission is by free-will donation, with a suggested amount of $20.

The benefit concert will feature New York City-based singer, actor, and dancer Mary Beth Donahoe, known for her role in the First National Tour of Mean Girls. She’ll be joined by special guest Katie Stone, along with JHS Choir alumni Shalyn Grow, Asya Hildenbrand, Aaliyah Peraza, and current student Iveth Calderon.

The Jasper community is encouraged to attend the benefit and support the choir’s adventure to one of the world’s most iconic stages. This event offers a chance to help make the Carnegie Hall performance a reality, as the students prepare to represent Jasper High School in New York City, create lasting memories, and achieve a musical dream.