Communities in Senate District 48 will receive more than $7.3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.8 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 48, the following communities received grants:

Crawford County received $1.5 million;

Dubois County received $511,743.14;

English received $76,503.75;

Ferdinand received $776,949.30;

Huntingburg received $871,668.49;

Jasper received $1,174,578.05;

Oakland City received $324,551.25;

Owensville received $96,719.04;

Perry County received $398,850;

Petersburg received $172,500;

Santa Claus received $1,032,642.29; and

Tell City received $377,781.88.

“As a former county councilman, I know how important the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for our district,” Schmitt said. “Having high-quality roads and bridges is essential in maintaining our state’s economy, and I commend the local leaders who applied for this funding to improve our communities.”

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1.5 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in January of 2025.

To learn more about the program and view the full list of communities receiving matching funds, click here.