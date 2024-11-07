A Daddy Daughter Dance has been announced by the Forest Park Junior-Senior High School Dance Team. The dance will be held on Friday night, December 6th from 6 PM to 8 PM in the school cafeteria. The dance is open for pre-K through 6th grade students and the special man in their life such as a Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, etc.

Every girl will receive a light-up baton to brighten the night’s dance floor upon arrival. Snacks and refreshments will be provided at no cost.

Admission is $38 per couple with $7 for each additional child/family remember. Each couple will receive a 5×7 portrait to remember this fun-filled evening.

Registration forms must be completed with payment and returned by Friday, November 22nd to your school office. Payment methods include: Cash, Venmo, or check. If paying via check please make payable to the Forest Park Dance Team. If paying by Venom please send to @Becky-Schneider-23 and include the name of the child/children in the notes.

For any questions please call or text Becky at 812-631-0499.