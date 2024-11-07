Daviess Community Hospital announces the retirement of Cindy Meade, RN, who has dedicated more than three decades to providing compassionate care and commitment to patients and colleagues. Meade joined Daviess Community Hospital in 1990, and her last day of service is today, Nov. 7, 2024.

Throughout her career, Meade has been a steady, compassionate presence in the hospital, touching countless lives through her dedication and nursing expertise. Known for her warm smile and unwavering commitment to patient care, she has left an enduring impact on the DCH team and the broader community.

“We are incredibly grateful for Cindy’s years of dedication to Daviess Community Hospital,” said Tracy Conroy, CEO of DCH. “Her legacy of compassionate, high-quality care has made a profound difference in the lives of our patients and staff. Cindy will always be a cherished member of our DCH family, and we wish her the very best in her retirement.”

The hospital celebrated Meade’s retirement with a gathering on Nov. 6, where colleagues and friends shared stories and expressed their gratitude for her years of service. Though she will be missed, Cindy Meade leaves behind a legacy of dedication, kindness, and excellence that will continue to inspire her colleagues and future generations of healthcare professionals.

For more information, please contact Daviess Community Hospital at (812) 254-2760.