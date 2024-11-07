On November 7, 2024, at 2:33 a.m. Gibson County Communications Officer Bethney Anthis received a 911 report of a vehicle in a ditch in the area of County Road 1250 South and County Road 50 East. Deputy Michael Bates was dispatched to the scene and upon arriving discovered a Gray 2017 Chevy Equinox in a ditch in the area. Upon investigating the accident Deputy Bates detected the odor of an illegal drug and began a DUI investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation he attempted to place the driver 49 year old Stacy Glass of Princeton into custody and she physically began to resist officers on scene. Ms. Glass was ultimately transported to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Possession of Paraphernalia.



Assisting Deputy Bates in his investigation was Deputy Levi Sims.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.