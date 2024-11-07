Vincennes University has announced they will be hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Design and Innovation Studios at Washington Catholic Elementary in Washington and Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes.

These ribbon cuttings are both set to be held on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, with Flaget Elementary School’s ceremony taking place at 11 AM ET, and Washington Catholic Elementary at 1 PM.

The studios mark Vincennes University’s 11th and 12th D&I Studios in the region. The D&I studios are a collaboration with the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC) at Purdue University and are part of a large initiative VU is taking to develop STEM education exploration at the elementary/intermediate levels. The studios are dedicated spaces within schools that are equipped with cutting-edge STEM technology.