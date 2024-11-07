Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales recently recognized National Notary Public Day on November 7th, 2024, honoring the invaluable contributions of more than 52,000 commissioned notaries public across the Hoosier state. National Notary Public Day was created in 1975 to recognize notaries for their contributions to commerce and public service.

Notaries serve as trusted guardians of integrity in business and civic affairs, administering oaths, and ensuring proper signing, authentication, and witnessing of crucial documents for Indiana’s citizens and businesses. Notary Publics are public officials, commissioned by the Secretary of State. An applicant for an Indiana Notary Public Commission must meet qualification requirements, successfully complete a training course and examination, and obtain a surety bond.

The Secretary of State’s Office oversees the commissioning of notaries public as part of its Business Services Division, one of the four divisions of the office. The Secretary of State’s Business Services plays a key role in supporting entrepreneurs, business leaders, and all Hoosiers by facilitating efficient, secure, and public business and corporate registration.

For information on the duties of a Notary Public, requirements to become a notary public in Indiana, or the resources provided by the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division, visit: https://inbiz.in.gov/certification/notary.