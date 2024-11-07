Pictured (left to right): INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith; Huntingburg Mayor Neil Elkins; Engineer Nathan Waggner; Street Superintendent Jason Stamm; and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

The City of Huntingburg has received $871,668.49 from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) through the Community Crossing Matching Grant (CCMG) program. This funding will support the improvement of 10 city streets by the end of 2025. Here’s a list of the streets that will benefit from this grant:

Savannah Drive – from Chestnut St. to Irvine Ct. Walnut Street – from 1st St. to 3rd St. 7th Street – from Jackson St. to Van Buren St. Jackson Street – from 2nd St. to 3rd St. 4th Street – from 3rd St. to 240 feet west of Chestnut St. Arjem Street – from 1st Ave. to 1st St. Friendship Drive – from 10th St. to 12th St. 19th Street – from Woodland Dr. to Chestnut St. Geiger Street – from 10th St. to 11th St. 10th Street – from Geiger St. to 280 LF west of US 231

In previous grant rounds, the City of Huntingburg received funding to improve 22 different streets across the city. With these funds, we’ve already completed updates on several streets and plan to start additional improvements in Spring 2025.

8th Street – from Jackson St. to Van Buren St. (COMPLETED) 17th Street – from HWY 231 to Chestnut St. (ALMOST COMPLETE) 2nd Street – from Jackson St. to Van Buren St. Clay Street – from HWY 64 to 9th St. 8th Street – from Shelby St. to End 10th Street – from HWY 231 to Jackson St. 12th Street – from HWY 231 to Jackson St. Jackson Street – from HWY 64 to 8th St. 12th Street – from US 231 to Chestnut St. 20th Street – from Leland Dr. to Medical Arts Dr. 11th Street – from HWY 231 to Chestnut St. 13th Street – from HWY 231 to Chestnut St. Bretz Street – from Van Buren St. to Washington St. Cherry Street – from Vogel Ave. to City Limits Highland Drive – from Applewood Rd. to Orchard Rd. Highland Drive – from Orchard Rd. to End Washington Street – from 1st St. to 4th St. Washington Street – from 4th St. to Railroad Ave. 5th Street – from Washington St. to HWY 231 3rd Street – from Chestnut St. to Walnut St. 1st Street – from City Limits to 825 feet west of 1st Ave. 2nd Street – from Chestnut St. to Sycamore St.

The INDOT grants allow us to complete upgrades that will not only improve the quality of our roads but also enhance overall safety for pedestrians and drivers alike. By investing in our streets, we are fostering economic growth, increasing property values, and contributing to the overall quality of life in our city.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to INDOT for their continued support in helping us enhance our community.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211