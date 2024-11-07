On October 21st, 2024, the Huntingburg Police Department, Detective Derrick Beier, along with the assistance of the Dubois County Department of Child and Family Services had launched a Child Molestation investigation, from an incident that occurred back in the summer of 2020. The Police Department had received the report from Crisis Connection in Jasper.

The complaint was of a 34-year-old male, by the name of Serafin Mendoza Lopez, who had inappropriately touched an 11-year-old female that was living in Huntingburg.

On October 31st, Huntingburg Police Detective Derrick Beier questioned Serafin Mendoza Lopez regarding this complaint. After further investigation and assistance from the Indiana State Police, Serafin Mendoza Lopez was placed under arrest for Child Molestation (Level 4 Felony) and Sexual Battery (Level 6 Felony). He was transported and placed into the Dubois Co. Security Center.