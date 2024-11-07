High school students will soon be putting their skills to the test in Vincennes University Jasper’s annual CTIM Challenge, competing in hands-on activities showcasing manufacturing skills and learning about the manufacturing industry.

The challenge is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, at the Vincennes University Jasper Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing building. Students will compete in challenges sponsored by local companies and monetary prizes will be awarded.

The competitors for this year’s challenge include high school students from Jasper High School, South Spencer, Lost River Career Cooperative, Heritage Hills, Pike Central, Southridge, Forest Park, Northeast Dubois, Perry Central, Tell City, Shoals, and Washington along with high school students in the VU Jasper Automation and Robotics and Construction Trades classes through the Patoka Valley Cooperative