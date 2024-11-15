The new Sunoco and Dunkin’ Donuts in Ferdinand, located at 460 Main Street, is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening.

This event taking place on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 11 AM, will offer select free snacks and drinks at the convenience store, special discounts, and a giveaway of free coffee for a year for the first 100 attendees aged 18 or older.

There will also be multiple raffles, with prizes including five $1000 Sunoco gift cards, an Alani NU beach cruiser bicycle, LG 65″ LED 4K Smart TV, Solo Stove, and the featured grand prize of a four-night Caribbean Cruise for two. The raffles allow one entry per person.

Sunoco is open 24/7 and the Dunkin’ Donuts hours are 5 AM to 9 PM Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 AM to 9 PM on Monday. If you have any questions call Sunco at (812) 367-1138.