Martin County Cancer Patient Services is hosting “Hoosier Night,” a special event bringing together iconic Indiana figures to support local cancer patients. Scheduled for Tuesday, November 19th, at Loogootee Methodist Church on 208 Main Street, the event will begin at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy appearances by Angelo Pizzo, the writer of the classic sports movie Hoosiers, actor Brad “Buddy” Long, and Milan basketball legend Bobby Plump. The evening offers a rare chance to hear insights from these Indiana icons, while also supporting a vital cause.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to aid Martin County residents battling cancer. Attendees can participate in a silent auction and browse items for sale, including memorabilia from Indiana University, Butler University, and more.

All are invited to join in for an evening of Hoosier pride and community support to make a difference for those facing cancer.