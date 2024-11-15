Governor Eric J. Holcomb will soon lead an international economic development trip to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait next week; fostering global engagement and cultivating investment and innovation opportunities across future-focused sectors like defense, life sciences, and sports innovation.

Gov. Holcomb, who will be joined by Major General Dale Lyles and representatives of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana National Guard, will depart Indianapolis on November 15th and arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 16th. Indiana and Saudi Arabia exchanged $418 million worth of goods in 2023 and share several industry ties. Indiana hosts three Saudi Arabia-owned businesses, including Gas Equipment Co. and SABIC Innovative Plastics, while Saudi Arabia is home to operations of three Hoosier corporations.

In Riyadh, Gov. Holcomb and the delegation will meet with senior U.S. and Saudi officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, to discuss opportunities to grow cultural and economic relationships between the two regions. The Governor will also meet with Hoosier families who are part of the U.S. Embassy community stationed in Riyadh.

Gov. Holcomb will travel to Zimmer Biomet’s Riyadh facility to meet with leadership, fostering growth opportunities across medical technology, and also visit Diriyah, known as the birthplace of Saudi Arabia, and engage with Diriyah Company’s CEO to discuss tourism and cultural development.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation will travel to Kuwait. There, the governor and general will travel to a military base where Hoosier soldiers are currently deployed to visit them ahead of the upcoming holiday season. These soldiers are stationed at a U.S. Army installation built and funded by the government of Kuwait that hosts elements of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Indiana exported $28 million of goods to Kuwait in 2023, supporting the sale of Hoosier-made chemicals, fabricated metal, machinery, plastics and rubber, and transportation equipment.

In Kuwait City, Gov. Holcomb will visit the U.S. Embassy to meet with Ambassador Karen Sasahara and Embassy staff to discuss opportunities to deepen ties between the state of Indiana and Kuwait. Later, the governor will host a roundtable with key business stakeholders in sectors related to advanced manufacturing, life sciences, defense, and agbioscience.

This trip marks the governor’s 27th and final international economic development trip as governor. This will be his first trip to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The cost of the governor’s travel is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.