Rebecca S. “Becky” Tanner, age 75, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 14, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on December 14, 1948 in Jasper to Jerome and Virginia (Mehringer) Jochem. Becky was a graduate of Jasper High School class of 1966. She worked for Kimball Electronics and retired after 48 years of service to the company. Becky was a very involved member of several clubs including, Jasper Moose Lodge # 1175, Jasper Legion #147, Huntingburg VFW #2366 Auxiliary and HuntingburgEaglesAuxiliary #3335 where she held the office of MadamPresident. Wherever Becky was, there was laughter. She loved to have fun with her family and friends and brought joy to gatherings. She also loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Becky is survived by her children, Shawn (Angie) Tanner of Hamilton, Ohio, Nicole Tanner of Huntingburg; a brother, Gary “Yoge” (Deb) Jochem; two sisters, Jane (Ben) Neeley of Bedford, Doris (Tom) Arensman of Jasper; four grandchildren, Jayden Tanner, Brett Duncan, Jade (Ben) Klaiber, Jordan Houchins;and fourgreat-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Becky Tanner will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home onMonday, November 18th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation will held on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. The Eagles Auxiliary and VFW Post #2366 Ladies Auxiliary memorial services will begin at7:00 p.m.

