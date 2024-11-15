Joan H. Bauer, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at home.

Joan was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on November 15, 1938, to Philip and Barbara (Baer) Schnarr. She married Edward E. Bauer on June 11, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.

She attended elementary school in Boone Township and then was a 1956 graduate of Ireland High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class.

She was a homemaker.

Joan was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, where she was also a member of WELCA. She was member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation as well.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, bowling, playing cards, and especially spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Debra (Alan) Kempf, Jasper, IN, Karen (Scott) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, and Tom (Lynn) Bauer, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Jason (Shannon) Ruhe, Stacey Ruhe, Ashley (Adam) Joyce, Zachary Bauer, and Megan Stenftenagel, two step grandchildren, Alysha (Salih) Tonuc, and Shane Kempf, six great grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Sue Schnarr, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one sister, Wilma (Elmer) Freyberger and one brother, Linus Schnarr.

A funeral service for Joan H. Bauer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

