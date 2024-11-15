Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be hosting a Mental Health Community Conversation in Evansville in collaboration with Youth First, Inc. on Monday, November 18th.

This meeting taking place at the Youth First Inc. Evansville location at 111 South East 3rd Street, #405, will help to build connections between state and local leaders, allowing them to collaborate and combine their efforts addressing youth mental health, mental illness, and addiction.

This discussion will also serve as an opportunity to highlight the work of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable and the efforts being made by local mental health providers and advocates.