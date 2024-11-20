The three roundabouts at KY 351/2nd Street in Henderson are expected to open in their final configuration on or after Saturday, November 23rd, which means they will be open to two lanes of traffic.

Crews will continue to work in the area through mid-2025 to complete the final touches including permanent striping, landscaping, erecting flag poles, lighting, and installing gateway signage for the City of Henderson.

Drivers need to remember a few key steps to prepare for using two-lane roundabouts:

Get in the appropriate lane before entering the roundabout

Use the right lane to go straight or right

Use the left lane to go straight, turn left, or make a U-turn

Allow larger vehicles, like school buses, large trucks, and emergency vehicles, room to safely maneuver the roundabouts.

As always, drivers approaching a roundabout should slow down and yield to traffic already in the roundabout.

The following maps highlight the possible movements from each lane heading east or west along the corridor. The maps, along with a downloadable handout, are available on the Roundabout Ready webpage on the project website. Directional videos are also available on the page.

Drivers should always slow down and avoid distractions as they adjust to new traffic patterns. Anticipated schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Drivers will also need to prepare for another traffic change that will be happening at the same time the roundabouts at KY 351 open in the final configuration. The KY 2084 northbound on-ramp to US 41 and the US 41 southbound off-ramp to KY 2084 are closing.

The closure is permanent as the KY 2084 and KY 351 interchanges are in too close of proximity to meet interstate standards. US 41 is being upgraded to interstate standards and will serve as the future I-69. I-69 ORX Section 1 includes a six-mile extension of I-69 in Kentucky.