Jasper Elementary School Wins State Runner-Up at 2024 Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Dubois County FSA Committee Election Voting Deadline Nears on December 2nd Warming Center Location List Announced by Indiana 211 Ahead of Winter Season 21 Local Goverments Recieve Community Crossing Matching Grant Funding Owensboro Man Faces Charges for Alleged Investment Fraud in Tell City

In the 2024 Indiana Academic Spell Bowl, the Jasper Elementary School Spell Bowl Team placed in the Elementary Orange Class.

With a score of 52, they earned their spot as the State Runner-Up in the Elementary Orange Class.

