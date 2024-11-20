In the 2024 Indiana Academic Spell Bowl, the Jasper Elementary School Spell Bowl Team placed in the Elementary Orange Class.
With a score of 52, they earned their spot as the State Runner-Up in the Elementary Orange Class.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In the 2024 Indiana Academic Spell Bowl, the Jasper Elementary School Spell Bowl Team placed in the Elementary Orange Class.
With a score of 52, they earned their spot as the State Runner-Up in the Elementary Orange Class.
You must be logged in to post a comment.