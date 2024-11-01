The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s feedback on their favorite activities and priorities for the management of state parks.



This survey they are conducting is available at dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/about-us/whats-new and will be open for completion through December 1st. It should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.

Questions ask guests to rate service, value, and facilities at state park properties and inns, as well as where they would like Indiana State Parks to devote future resources. Those who don’t visit Indiana State Park properties are also offered ways to respond to the survey.



The DNR conducted a similar survey five years ago, and survey results will be used to help the DNR plan future facilities and services at Indiana State Parks.



Survey participants will be eligible for drawings for 2025 annual entrance passes, camping gift cards, and inns gift cards.