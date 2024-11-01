Linda Lou Dalziel, age 85, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away in an auto accident on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born December 10, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Eural and Viola Fern (Stafford) Lunsford; and married Robert Dalziel in 1975 in Indianapolis. She was a former resident of Fort Meyers, Florida, for 17 years; was employed as a waitress, a cafeteria lady at the Southridge Middle and High Schools, and as a deli worker at the Huntingburg IGA Grocery; loved to play euchre; and was a member of Central Christian Church. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dalziel, who died in 1986; her parents, Eural Lunsford and Viola Fern Mahan; and one daughter, Lynette Wims.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Summers of Huntingburg and Denice Wims of California; one brother, Argil (Marcella) Mahan of Indianapolis; five stepchildren, Jimmy, Debbie, Rick, Sherry and Marcy; three grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Brady of Huntingburg, Trent (Jaimie) Summers of Jasper and Travis (Madison) Summers of Huntingburg; and by four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Linda Lou Dalziel will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, November 4, 2024, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Minister Jacob Keeling will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at Central Christian Church one hour prior to the funeral, Monday morning. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com