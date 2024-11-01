The Indiana FFA is now accepting nominations for Indiana’s top agricultural teachers for a chance to be named the Ag Educator of the Year with the 2024-2025 Golden Owl Award. Nominations can be made from November 1st, 2024, through December 31st, 2024; and can be submitted HERE.

In recognition of the invaluable contributions Agriculture educators make by investing countless hours to prepare and empower students for successful careers in the industry and to offer additional resources for their programs, Nationwide introduced the Golden Owl Award in 2018.

Since its inception, the Golden Owl Award has awarded nearly half a million dollars to support teachers, students, school agricultural programs, and FFAs. Last year, there were over 3,500 nominations across 11 participating states; and due to its positive impact and popularity, the award is expanding this year to include Kentucky and Maryland.

After the nomination period closes on December 31st, a selection committee will evaluate nominations and select eight finalists in Indiana. These finalists will be recognized in front of their peers and students, receiving a personalized plaque and a $500 award. One finalist will then be chosen as the grand prize winner, earning the 2024-2025 Ag Educator of the Year title for Indiana, along with the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and an additional $3,000 to help fund future educational efforts.

The 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award recognized 79 exceptional agricultural teachers, including 11 Ag Educators of the Year. This year, the award program will recognize leading agricultural teachers across 13 states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to each participating state’s FFA, including the Indiana FFA, to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers, and advisors alike.

To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit GoldenOwlAward.com.