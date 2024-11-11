Indiana University is inviting Rural Indiana communities to apply for the 2025 Rural Placemaking Studio, a program that connects Indiana University faculty and students with rural residents who seek to enhance their communities through art and design.

The Rural Placemaking Studio is a partnership between the IU ServeDesign Center at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design, and the IU Center for Rural Engagement. The initiative fosters the development of vibrant, accessible public places that are maintainable throughout residents’ lifetimes and sustainable for future generations.

Applications opened on November 8th, 2024, and will close on January 17th, 2025. Those interested in applying can include, but are not limited to, Main Street committees, volunteer groups, chambers of commerce, local government and municipal organizations, federally recognized tribal organizations, nonprofit community organizations, arts organizations, member cooperatives, and other resident-led groups.

The Rural Placemaking Studio is designed for rural communities of 50,000 people or fewer, with preference given to Indiana communities within a roughly 90-mile radius of Bloomington.

The IU Center for Rural Engagement collaborates with the IU ServeDesign Center to select and match communities with tailored services for their projects. The studio will facilitate community feedback sessions, establish a scope of work, and create designs that the community can implement on a timeline that suits the project.

In 2024, the first round of the Rural Placemaking Studio successfully collaborated with 13 rural communities, developing innovative and practical designs for murals, wayfinding signage, architectural and park design, and downtown revitalization efforts.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a virtual information session on November 15th or 18th to learn about the program, the application process, and tips for success. The sessions will include a Q&A segment, and attendees are encouraged to bring their placemaking ideas for feedback.

More information about the program, how to register for upcoming information sessions, and how to apply is available at go.iu.edu/ruralplacemakingstudio.